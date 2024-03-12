United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stake Reduced by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:X opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

