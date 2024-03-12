United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.47% of United Therapeutics worth $49,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,162,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

UTHR stock opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.