Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UEC. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 608.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.