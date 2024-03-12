V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 110,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in V.F. by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in V.F. by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

