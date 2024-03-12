Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.31 and a 200 day moving average of $224.04.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Vail Resorts by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.