Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.