Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Cut by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

