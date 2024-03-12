Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Chai Trust Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $254.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $358.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

