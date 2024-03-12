Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

