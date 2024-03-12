Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.35

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.35 ($31.15) and traded as high as €29.44 ($32.35). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €29.22 ($32.11), with a volume of 1,406,483 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.35.
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
