Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

VLTO stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $90.55.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in Veralto by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

