VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $369,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $192.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,306 shares in the company, valued at $112,130,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,306 shares in the company, valued at $112,130,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $6,357,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

