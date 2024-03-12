Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $264.25

Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.25 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 277.50 ($3.56). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 200,914 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Victoria from GBX 880 ($11.27) to GBX 600 ($7.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Victoria Price Performance

About Victoria

The firm has a market capitalization of £282.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 264.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 353.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

