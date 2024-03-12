Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $264.25

Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.25 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 277.50 ($3.56). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 200,914 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Victoria from GBX 880 ($11.27) to GBX 600 ($7.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
