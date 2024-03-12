Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $305.73

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 305.73 ($3.92) and traded as low as GBX 277.50 ($3.56). Volex shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.59), with a volume of 359,423 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.51) price target on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of £514.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82.

In related news, insider Jon Boaden sold 20,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £59,101.03 ($75,722.01). Company insiders own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

