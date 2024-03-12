Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.43

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.43 and traded as high as $112.74. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $112.74, with a volume of 80 shares traded.
Wacker Chemie Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.
