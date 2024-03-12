WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 17,422 Shares of Stock

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 17,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$39,025.28 ($25,844.56).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 9,115 shares of WAM Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$19,961.85 ($13,219.77).
