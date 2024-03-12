Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.