Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 239.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 128,763 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Waters worth $50,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $353.86 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.39 and its 200-day moving average is $293.11.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

