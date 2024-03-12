Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW):

3/4/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $246.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $268.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $244.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $236.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

1/22/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/16/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $240.97 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $245.29. The firm has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.25 and its 200 day moving average is $214.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 951,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,662,000 after buying an additional 84,722 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

