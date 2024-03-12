Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW):
- 3/4/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $246.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $268.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $244.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $236.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.
- 1/22/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/16/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:LOW opened at $240.97 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $245.29. The firm has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.25 and its 200 day moving average is $214.14.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- Stock Average Calculator
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Reddit IPO: Analyzing Upvotes, Downvotes, and Financial Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.