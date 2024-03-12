Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $38,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average is $131.34.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WLK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

