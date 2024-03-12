Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
