Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 3.4 %

About Westshore Terminals Investment

WTE opened at C$26.20 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$22.73 and a one year high of C$33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.