William Blair Upgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to “Outperform”

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

ORCL opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

