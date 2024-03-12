WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $201.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$201.38 and traded as high as C$224.50. WSP Global shares last traded at C$223.89, with a volume of 83,791 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$236.75.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$201.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$192.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 7.9713274 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.