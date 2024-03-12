Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 67,010 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.38% of Wynn Resorts worth $39,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 166,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 145,352 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average is $93.54.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.