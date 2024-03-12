X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,046 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.22% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $47,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLB. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 613,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 204,541 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 304,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 646,401 shares in the last quarter.

HYLB stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $35.83.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

