X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa Sells 52,500 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $152.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

