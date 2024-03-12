X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) COO Mary Dibiase Sells 15,409 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) COO Mary Dibiase sold 15,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $13,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mary Dibiase also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Mary Dibiase sold 3,683 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,719.83.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of XFOR stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.
