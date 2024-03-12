X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) COO Mary Dibiase Sells 15,409 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) COO Mary Dibiase sold 15,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $13,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Dibiase also recently made the following trade(s):

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Mary Dibiase sold 3,683 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,719.83.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Report on XFOR

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.