Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,350,000. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,634,000 after buying an additional 174,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 791,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,458,000 after buying an additional 354,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,517 shares of company stock worth $1,379,061. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

