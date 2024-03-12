Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.56.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

