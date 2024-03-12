Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,307,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,400,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $280.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.23. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.