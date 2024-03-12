Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $222.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.