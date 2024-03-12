Zscaler (ZS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) recently:

3/4/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Zscaler had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $259.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $268.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $311.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Zscaler had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $214.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $244.00 to $259.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Zscaler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

2/5/2024 – Zscaler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Zscaler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $225.00 to $270.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $205.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $200.74 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.38. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,972 shares of company stock worth $17,940,413. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

