10,787 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

