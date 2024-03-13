13,278 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,757,000 after buying an additional 151,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 80.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,131 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.51%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,024,330 shares in the company, valued at $36,218,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

