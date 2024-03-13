152,027 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,485,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average is $120.48.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

