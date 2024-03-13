82,321 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 151,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $295.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.44 and a 1-year high of $296.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

