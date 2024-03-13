Aaron’s’ (AAN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $212.06 million, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

