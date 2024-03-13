Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Short Interest Update

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ ABLLL opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.28. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.