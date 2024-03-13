ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.16.

ACAD opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 188,080 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

