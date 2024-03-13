Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 105.3% in February

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the February 14th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 5,308.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

ACST stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.48. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acasti Pharma ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.