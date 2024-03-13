Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,591 shares of company stock valued at $947,640. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACCD opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $728.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Articles

