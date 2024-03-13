Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a growth of 340.4% from the February 14th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
ACHL stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.10. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.76.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
