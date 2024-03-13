Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, an increase of 213.2% from the February 14th total of 50,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) by 182.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 4.29% of Aclarion worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Aclarion Trading Down 7.0 %

ACON stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $37.92.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.