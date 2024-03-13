ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Critical Comparison

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADOMANI and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion 1.30 $171.30 million N/A N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ADOMANI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02% Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.52% 135.12% 18.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ADOMANI and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats ADOMANI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADOMANI

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

