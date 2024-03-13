Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Shares Up 2.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.42. 9,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

