Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.79 and a 52-week high of C$11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.33.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

