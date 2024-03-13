Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the February 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Advent Technologies Price Performance
Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
