Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the February 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

About Advent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.