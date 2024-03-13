AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Trading 1.5% Higher

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.32. 1,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06.

Get AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.72% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.