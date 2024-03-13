Aecon Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.75.

Aecon Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.