Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 7,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 89,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Specifically, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,872 shares of company stock worth $497,549. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $667.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $20,479,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 176,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.